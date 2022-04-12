BJP accuses Opposition parties of 'inciting' Ram Navami clashes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

The BJP today blamed the Opposition for violence as reports of clashes emerged from states, including Jharkhand, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Ram Navami yesterday.

Hate weakening country: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people to come together for a just and inclusive India, saying hate and violence were weakening the country. Rahul said, “Hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony. Let’s stand together to secure a just, inclusive India.”

Party leaders alleged that “petty politics” of opposition leaders like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and their “inciting” remarks were responsible for violence.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, said damages caused to public and private assets in Khargone would be recovered from rioters.

The district administration also started demolition of “illegal” structures of persons accused of throwing stones at the Ram Navami procession in Khargone, where a curfew was imposed following the violence.

“The Khargone incident is unfortunate. There is no place for rioters on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. These rioters have been identified. Strictest action will be taken against them,” Chouhan said.

As many as 77 persons have been arrested so far, according to reports.

Referring to incidents of violence during Ram Navami processions, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was natural that such incidents would happen when senior leaders like Rahul and Thackeray make remarks due to their “appeasement” politics.

Patra was reacting to a recent public address of Rahul during which he reportedly said that he did not believe in reincarnation and also spoke about his conversation with a Dalit youth who had tried to commit suicide after violence against Dalits in Una in Gujarat.

“The way some leaders are questioning the existence of Lord Ram and are inciting people... This should not have happened. Rahul seems to be unable to tolerate that people in India have faith in Lord Ram. This shows the character of the Congress,” he said.

He also condemned Thackeray for his jibe at the BJP that what issue the ruling party would have raised if Lord Ram was not born. Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states like Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan have blamed right-wing groups for violence.

