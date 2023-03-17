Boost to self-reliance: PM Modi on approval for capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 70,584 crore

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the approval for proposals worth more than Rs 70,500 crore in the defence sector as a "boost to self-reliance" and said it was a reaffirmation of the faith in Indian talent.

India on Thursday approved the capital acquisition of a plethora of indigenously-developed military hardware, including the indigenous BrahMos missiles, marine diesel engines, artillery gun systems, electronic warfare suits and utility helicopters, at a cost of Rs 70,584 crore as part of a mega procurement plan.

All the platforms and weapons systems are being procured from domestic sources.

Tagging Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's tweet asserting that persistent efforts are being undertaken to ensure self-reliance in the defence sector and proposals worth more than Rs 70,500 crore have been approved, Modi said, "A boost to self-reliance in defence, also reaffirming our faith in Indian talent."