Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members

New Delhi, October 28

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called upon members of the UN Security Council to complete the “unfinished” task of bringing to justice perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks.

“It was not just an attack on Mumbai, but an attack on the international community. Nationals of specific countries were identified before being murdered. This task remains unfinished. Therefore, the coming together of the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee to this venue is both special and significant,” said Jaishankar at the committee’s special meeting in Mumbai’s The Taj Mahal Palace, the site of one of the attacks. Pointing out that key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continued to remain protected and unpunished, the EAM said when it came to proscribing certain terrorists, the UNSC had “regrettably” been unable to act because of political considerations,” an apparent reference to China, which has blocked the UNSC sanction of Pakistan-based terrorists on several occasions.

Pointedly noting that of the 166 killed in Mumbai by terrorists, 26 were from 23 other countries, he said: The commitment of each and every member state of the UN to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged, he said.

On the unfinished business with regard to the Mumbai terror attacks, India has expressed disappointment over the recent blocks by China to globally proscribe four terrorists involved in the Mumbai terror attacks. They are LeT founder’s son Hafiz Talha Saeed and three Pakistan-based commanders of the same outfit — Shahid Mahmood, Abdul Rehman Makki and Sajid Mir.

Jaishankar said much worse was averted because the terrorists ran into the collective resolve of the Indian security forces, civilians and the security and staff of the Taj hotel. “All of them fought back valiantly in their own ways to ensure that the forces of evil were finally defeated. Eighteen members of the Indian police forces and 12 members of the Taj Hotel staff and security were martyred in the line of duty. As we pay tributes to them at this 26/11 memorial site, we salute their valour and resolve,” he said.