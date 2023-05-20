Canada-based terrorist’s 2 aides held at Delhi airport

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

The NIA has arrested two “wanted” associates of Canada-based “listed terrorist” Arsh Dhalla after they arrived at IGI Airport here from Manila, Philippines, where they had been living.

The two accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy, and Amrik Singh, both natives of Punjab. They were nabbed in an early morning operation by agency officials, who were waiting at the airport for their flight to land, said the NIA.

Got arms from Pak A Delhi court has issued arrest warrants against two aides of Arsh Dhalla

They face criminal cases registered in Punjab; raised funds for the Khalistan Tiger Force; smuggled arms from Pak

A special Delhi court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them in connection with unlawful and violent activities of banned organisations in India, it said. “The duo faces several criminal cases registered in Punjab,” the NIA said, adding it had registered a suo motu case on August 20 last year under the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“The investigations have revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF),” the NIA alleged, adding the duo had been working for Dhalla to promote violent activities of the KTF in India.

“In association with another wanted accused Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta, the duo smuggled weapons from Pakistan and recruited youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF, the NIA alleged.

“They were also part of an extortion racket for raising funds for the banned outfit. The accused identified extortion targets, including businessmen, and then threatened them into paying huge amounts. In case the businessmen refused to pay up, their homes and other premises were fired at by India-based associates of the accused,” it said.