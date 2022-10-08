CBI chargesheets Lalu, Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam

New Delhi, October 7
The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and fomer Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam during his tenure in the Rail Bhawan, officials said today.
Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Misa Bharti, and a former general manager of the Railways have also been named as accused in the chargesheet filed before a special CBI court recently.
The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) on September 23, 2021, related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways. It was converted into an FIR on May 18.
