Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, March 16
A man masquerading as an ‘Additional Director of the PMO’ has been arrested in Srinagar.
Kiran Patel from Gujarat who posed as Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office, New Delhi, has been sent to judicial custody by a local court in Srinagar.
॥ जय हिन्द ॥ pic.twitter.com/WCEZxlDHId— Dr. Kiran J Patel (@bansijpatel) February 27, 2023
Patel has been booked under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC at police station Nishat and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
“The said individual, by resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation has duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits,” reads the FIR.
Patel was able to get security from the Jammu and Kashmir police and was staying at Hotel Lalit in Room no 1107, sources said.
The ‘fraudster’, as per reports, had visited multiple places in Kashmir, including Doodpathri in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
At Doodpathri, he was accompanied by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate rank officer and also two Deputy Commissioners during his visit to the Valley.
