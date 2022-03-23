Cooking gas price hiked by Rs50; petrol, diesel up 80 paise

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas (LPG) rates were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder as state oil firms ended a four-and-a-half-month election-related hiatus in rate revision. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously

while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47. The rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT, are likely to continue to rise over the next few days as state oil firms recoup losses from keeping prices on hold for a record 137 days.

Simultaneously, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been increased to Rs 949.50 in the Capital and Mumbai. The Opposition parties were quick to attack the government on the price rise, with the Congress, TMC and Left parties forcing two adjournments of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. —