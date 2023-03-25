Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

The special cell of the Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the protest in front of the Indian High Commission in the UK on March 19, officials said today.

Among the protesters were persons holding Indian passports. The FIR has been registered under the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain people holding Indian passports abroad, they said.

The move has come following the direction issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take appropriate legal action after it received a report from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the incident at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19.

Last Sunday, the Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of protesters waving Khalistan flags and raising pro-Khalistan slogans, leading to an arrest. Officials from the mission said the “attempted but failed” attack had been foiled and that the Tricolour was now flying “grander”.

The Metropolitan Police said that two members of security staff sustained minor injuries, which did not require hospital treatment.