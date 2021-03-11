Election Commission serves notice on Jharkhand CM for holding mine lease in his name

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has served a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren asking him why he should not be disqualified under Section 9A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 for getting a mining lease in his name by a district authority in the state.

The ECI served notice to the Chief Minister on Monday and has asked him to respond to it explaining his position on the issue by next Tuesday.

According to officials, the poll panel has said that the notice has been served following a reference from the Governor of Jharkhand, which was sent to the ECI after representations to him from BJP MLAs in the state on the issue.

The officials further said that even the chief secretary of the state had confirmed the facts relating to the ownership of the mining lease in his reply to the poll panel.

A stone quarry mining lease for 0.88 acres in Angara block of Ranchi district was issued in June 2021 by the District Mining Department to Hemant Soren.

Governor Ramesh Bais recently referred the matter to the EC under Article 192 of the Constitution, which authorises him to decide on disqualification of an elected member based on the EC’s advice.