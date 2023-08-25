Madumita Shukla and Amarmani Tripathi — a story of passion, betrayal and crime

Tribune Web Desk

Serving a life sentence for the murder of poet Madhumita Shukla, ‘bahubali’ politician and former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi are all set to be released from the jail.

According to reports, the prisons department yesterday issued an order for their premature release, citing the state’s 2018 policy on remission. The couple has completed 16 years of imprisonment, and the department also cited their old age and good behaviour as the reason.

At the forefront of getting justice for her, Madhumita’s sister Nidhi Shukla has approached the Supreme Court against the decision, accusing Tripathis of “misleading” the authorities to get a premature release and citing fear for her and her family’s life.

So who was Madumita and what is the sensational murder case that took the country by storm in 2003?

For social scientists “it was not a crime of passion but a case of passion and betrayal”.

Known for her beauty and theatrical delivery of her poems, Madhumita was pursued by a much-married Amarmani—a ‘bahubali’ and a powerful minister in Mayawati's government. Their story, however, culminated with Madhumita’s bloody end in 2003.

Apparently, after getting pregnant she became “too demanding, expecting marriage with Amarmani”, according to reports.

Madhumita was said to be pregnant with Amarmani’s child when she was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow.

Largely, a 'crime of passion' refers to an incident where the perpetrator commits a crime—assault, murder, etc—due to a sudden, strong impulse (rage, jealousy or heartbreak). It is, therefore, not considered a premeditated crime. While technically Madhumita’s murder was not a crime of passion, it had all the elements of a sensational potoiler — a powerful man, an extra-marital relationship, betrayal and crime.

“It was a typical case of passion/love/relationship pursued outside accepted social norms followed by a crime”, say social scientists.

A CBI investigation found that Amarmani and Madfumita were in a relationship, and she was pregnant with his child. The ‘bahubali’ minister tried to force her to have an abortion, failing which he and his wife hatched a conspiracy to kill Madhumita, according to the CBI.

In 2007, a Special Judge/Sessions Judge of Dehradun sentenced the couple to life imprisonment for the murder, which was upheld by higher courts.

The couple however remained mostly in the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, for health reasons, especially in recent years.

Amarmani, the ‘bahubali’ politician

A four-time MLA, Amarmani represented Nautanva constituency in Maharajganj district on the India-Nepal border which serves as the entry point to the neighbouring country.

Though much water has flown since the time the porous international border was used blatantly used as transit for illegal trade and people had to accept the ‘varchaswa’ (dominance) of ‘bahubali’ politicians for ‘sanrakshan’ (protection) but small-time smuggling continues to provide livelihood to several locals engaged in ferrying small items across the border.

A reason perhaps is that the percentage of contestants with criminal background continues to be high, though not so rampant as in 1980s when mafia dons Virendra Pratap Shahi and Hari Shankar Tewari ruled the region.

In a way, the story of Shahi and Hari Shankar Tiwari is the story of flag-bearers of organised crime in the Gorakhpur region. Adding to the nexus between crime and politics are the deep divisions on the basis of caste and community, poverty and economic disparity in purvanchal.

Politicians used local strongmen to get government and railway contracts and votes.

Later, these gangsters themselves started getting into politics.

Open display of wealth and power by these gangster-turned-politicians and the resulting “respect” gave youngsters another reason to join the world of organised crime in the early 1970s when it all began.

During his political career, Amarmani has remained associated with most parties of Uttar Pradesh, including Samajwadi Party, Congress, BJP and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Son Amanmani

Amanmani Tripathi, the son of Amarmani and Madumani, also contested and won Nautanwa in 2017 while in jail for “murder of his wide”.

Amanmani was arrested in 2016 for his wife's murder.

He was denied a ticket by the Samajwadi Party after his name cropped up in the case after which he fought as an Independent.

Amarmani’s daughters Tanushree and Alakita campaigned for their brother, insisting that he was innocent and framed just like their parents.

In fact, as newly appointed Chief Minister in 2017, Adityanath drew considerable flak from opposition parties for “sharing the stage with murder- accused MLA Amanmani Tripathi”

Amanmani was granted bail after winning Nautanwa.

He is, currently, said to be an “ardent supporter” of BJP.