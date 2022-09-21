Germany honours Indian poet Meena Kandaswamy with Hermann Kesten Prize

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 20

PEN Centre in Germany’s Darmstadt has awarded the Hermann Kesten Prize to Indian author and poet Meena Kandasamy. Previous recipients include Günter Grass and Harold Pinter.

“Not a ‘Ms Pleasant’ but more of a ‘Ms Militancy’, like the title of one of her books,” said vice-president of German PEN Centre Cornelia Zetzsche.

Her books include “The Gypsy Goddess”, and “When I Hit You: Or, A Portrait of the Writer as a Young Wife”.