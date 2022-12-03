 Gujarat government opposes bail plea of 2002 Godhra train burning case convicts : The Tribune India

Said these convicts threw stones on the train which prevented people from escaping the burning coach

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

The Gujarat Government has opposed the bail pleas of some convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case, contesting their claim that they were mere stone-pelters.

On behalf of the Gujarat Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that these convicts threw stones on the train which prevented people from escaping the burning coach.

"It is not a case of mere stone pelting," Mehta told on Friday the Bench which also included Justice PS Narasimha.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra, leading to riots in Gujarat.

The convicts have moved the top court against the October 2017 verdict of the Gujarat High Court, which had upheld their conviction in the case.

As Mehta said he would examine the individual roles of these convicts and apprise the top court about it, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 15.

The bail pleas of those who were accused of stone pelting could be considered as they have already spent 17-18 years in jail, the Bench noted.

In its October 2017 verdict, the high court had commuted to life imprisonment the death sentence awarded to 11 convicts in the Godhra train burning case. It had upheld the life sentence awarded to 20 other convicts in the case.

The top court had on November 11 extended the period of interim bail granted to one of the convicts until March 31, 2023. On May 13, the top court had granted him interim bail for six months on the ground that his wife was suffering from terminal stage cancer and his daughters were differently-abled.

#Gujarat

