India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India would not hesitate to cross the Line of Control (LOC) to safeguard own interests. He went on to blame the “lack of political will” for not having done it earlier.

The minister was at the Kargil War Memorial, Drass, Ladakh, to mark the 24th anniversary of Vijay Diwas.

Rajnath said, “To safeguard our interests, we will not hesitate in crossing the LoC. Earlier, the governments lacked the political will, which has now been provided by our government, led by Narendra Modi.”

He said that In 1999, during the Kargil conflict the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had decided against crossing the LoC to evict Pakistani troops who had occupied peaks along the 168-km Himalayan ridgeline that forms the Mushkoh-Drass-Kargil-Batalik-Turtuk axis along the LoC. India lost 559 soldiers in a daring effort to climb peaks which are in excess of 15,000 feet to evict the Pakistani troops.

Rajnath called upon the people to be ready to participate in wars not only indirectly but directly as well, if ever the need arises. “People should be mentally prepared, so that whenever the nation needs them, they should be ready to help the armed forces. Just as every soldier is an Indian; in the same way, every Indian should be ready to play the role of a soldier,” he said.

Rajnath described ‘Operation Vijay’ – the name for the military operations on Kargil -- as an episode that displayed India’s grit and determination as it stood its ground in the face of adverse circumstances. “The victory was a launch pad that propelled the nation to achieve heights of success,” he added.

“Despite the adversary having tactical military advantage during the war, our forces displayed unmatched bravery and skill to push them back and reclaim our land,” the minister said. India, he said, had sent a message to Pakistan and the world that our military would not back down at any cost if the nation’s interests are harmed.

He said the government is fully committed to safeguarding national interests, no matter the challenge. “No compromise will be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. We have given a free hand to the armed forces to eliminate the nation’s enemies. India is a peace-loving nation which believes in its centuries-old values and is committed to international laws,” he added.

Earlier, the minister laid a wreath and paid homage to the soldiers who displayed unparalleled bravery during ‘Operation Vijay’.

Rajnath interacted with soldiers and extended gratitude while recalling all those who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. “The armed forces, have, time and again, helped the country stand tall in times of crisis. India of today rests on the foundation of the sacrifices made by the soldiers,” he said.

Rajnath recalled several soldiers, including Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Manoj Pandey and Vir Chakra awardees Lieutenant Colonel R Vishwanathan, Captain Jintu Gogoi, Captain Vijayant Thapar and Naib Subedar Mangej Singh.

