India's Rs 15K-cr drone market has many takers

New Delhi, May 28
Looking at a possible market of Rs 15,000 crore, the Indian drone manufacturing industry is ready to showcase applications in multiple sectors like defence, agriculture, navigation and border security.
The drone expo in the national capital has some 100 companies looking at opportunities of expansion. Visitors today included the Army Chief. The 2022 Union Budget made a slew of positive announcements related to the drone segment. The Cabinet’s has approved a Rs 120 crore performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the drone industry and imposed a ban on the import of drones.
India has witnessed a 34.4 per cent surge in the number of drone or UAV startups between August 2021 and February 2022. As of now, over 220 drone startups exist.
