Robbers dig tunnel, loot gold worth crores from SBI branch in Kanpur

ANI
Kanpur, December 24
A gang of robbers in Kanpur looted gold worth lakhs from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Sachendi, police said.
According to the police, the robbers dug a tunnel to the bank and made off with the loot worth crores.
On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.
Kanpur Police Commissioner BP Jogdand told ANI that the police were in the process of collecting evidence and has also called the forensic team over to the scene of the robbery.
The incident comes just a day after the city reported three murders. Further investigation is underway in the robbery case, police said.
