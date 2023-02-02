Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of Uttar Pradesh jail on bail

PTI

Lucknow, February 2

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail were submitted in court.

Two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each were submitted on Wednesday in the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court here.

Kappan was released from jail around 9.15 am, Jailor of Lucknow District Jail Rajendra Singh told PTI.

I am glad that eventually Article 21 of the Constitution has triumphed and

Siddique Kappan, the journalist from Kerala, is free



Trial Court judges must push back on the demand for judicial custody which is really pre-trial incarceration — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 2, 2023

Interacting with reporters after coming out of jail, Kappan said, “It has been 28 months. I am out after a lot of fight. I am happy.”

Asked about the purpose of his visit to Hathras, Kappan said he had gone there for “reporting”. About those who had accompanied him, he said they were students.

To questions about recoveries made from him, Kappan said, “Nothing...I had only a laptop and mobile.” Asked about reports that some objectionable materials were also found from him, he said, “Two pens and a notepad.”

The journalist and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped. They were accused of trying to instigate violence over the death of the Hathras woman.

Police had alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In September last, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. But, he continued to be in jail because of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.