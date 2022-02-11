Lata's ashes immersed in Ramkund in Nashik

Nashik: The ashes of Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in Ramkund on the Godavari banks here on Thursday by late singing icon’s sister Usha Mangeshkar, nephew Adinath and other family members. PTI
PMLA: ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds
New Delhi: Mounting trouble on journalist Rana Ayyub, the Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs1.77-crore funds as part of a probe into a PMLA case linked to alleged diversion of charity funds. TNS
Don’t enrol in Chinese varsities: NMC to students
New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has warned students against enrolling for MBBS courses offered by Chinese institutions saying it didn’t recognise medical courses in online mode.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...