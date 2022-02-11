Lata's ashes immersed in Ramkund in Nashik

Tribune News Service

Nashik: The ashes of Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in Ramkund on the Godavari banks here on Thursday by late singing icon’s sister Usha Mangeshkar, nephew Adinath and other family members. PTI

PMLA: ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds

New Delhi: Mounting trouble on journalist Rana Ayyub, the Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs1.77-crore funds as part of a probe into a PMLA case linked to alleged diversion of charity funds. TNS

Don’t enrol in Chinese varsities: NMC to students

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has warned students against enrolling for MBBS courses offered by Chinese institutions saying it didn’t recognise medical courses in online mode.

