Massive manhunt in 3 states for notorious Rajasthan dacoit who threatened Congress MLA

Teams are camping in MP, UP, and Rajasthan to find Jagan Gurjar, the man who threatened to kill MLA Girraj Singh Malinga

For representation. Photo credit: iStock

PTI

Jaipur, February 4

Over 150 policemen have been carrying out combing and search operations in Rajasthan and two neighbouring states to nab notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar after he released videos allegedly threatening to kill Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, officials said on Friday.

When the dacoit issued the threat on January 24, the MLA from Dholpur’s Bari constituency challenged Gurjar to face him.

Dholpur Police has formed several teams and started search operations in Chambal ravines and other areas in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. One team in MP is carrying two drones, police said.

“Over 150 policemen are involved in the search operation. The teams are camping in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and are searching for Gurjar, against whom 123 cases have been filed so far,” a senior police official of Dholpur said.

The Rajasthan Police has also increased the cash reward for his capture to Rs 50,000. Gurjar was released from jail last year on bail and posted a video threatening the MLA on January 24 which soon started doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Gurjar used abusive language and threatened to kill Malinga, following which the MLA also released a video daring the dacoit to face him.

The police official said that one team is keeping a watch on locals who are suspected to be Gurjar’s informers, while other teams are carrying out search operations in Chambal ravines.

“We face many challenges in conducting operations in ravines due to difficult geographical conditions. Sometimes, we do not get to see a person who is present even 100 metres ahead. Our teams are camping in Chambal ravines in MP, apart from areas in UP,” said Ashutosh Charan, the SHO of Basai Dang area of Dholpur district.

He said one person has been arrested in Dholpur for allegedly passing on information about police movement in the area.

Apart from the search operations, in a bid to mount pressure on Gurjar, authorities have freed 220 bighas of forest land in Dholpur which was encroached upon by the dacoit.

Two of his brothers are in jail, while the third brother and other family members have been interrogated but there is no information about his whereabouts, police said.

When contacted, the MLA said Gurjar was threatening him as part of a political conspiracy.

“I’m moving around in my constituency. Why should I have fear? I have also challenged him to come to me,” Singh said.

“It is nothing but a political conspiracy against me. He is playing in the hands of my political rival,” he said.

Gurjar had entered the world of crime in 1994. He was arrested in 2001 for the first time but he came into the limelight in 2008 when he threatened to blow up the Dholpur residence of then chief minister Vasundhara Raje. He later surrendered, Charan said.

He has three wives, one of them was involved with him in crime and was injured in a police encounter in Madhya Pradesh a few years back. 

 

