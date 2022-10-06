Operation Chakra: CBI cracks down on cybercrime

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

After busting two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad, which targeted unsuspecting American citizens, the CBI has launched ‘Operation Chakra’ in coordination with Interpol, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Australian Federal Police. It has raided 115 locations across the country with local police forces in multiple states, officials said.

A senior CBI official said, “During the searches so far, cash amounting to Rs 1.8 crore (approx) and 1.5 kg gold (approx) were seized. Bank accounts with an amount of around Rs 1.89 crore have been frozen in Karnataka.”

He went on to add that digital proofs including mobile phones, laptops and hard disks were seized.

The official said the searches were conducted at 115 locations. Of these, 87 in 16 states were raided by the CBI in connection with 11 cases. The local police of states and Union Territories covered 28 places. He said the searches were part of an ongoing crackdown against cybercriminals.

“Among the states and UTs, Assam Police raided two places, Andaman and Nicobar Islands police at four places, Chandigarh Police searched three places in the city, Delhi Police covered five locations, Karnataka Police raided 12 locations and Punjab Police covered two locations,” the official said.

