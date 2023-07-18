Opposition coalition likely to be called INDIA—Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Bengaluru, July 18
The opposition alliance is likely to be named INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), sources said on Tuesday, adding that most leaders agree on it though there is no final decision yet.
Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are meeting here to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
INDIA 🇮🇳 will win— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) July 18, 2023
Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win."
Chak De! INDIA— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 18, 2023
"Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly
Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded
Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...
42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana
The deceased has been identified as Barindar Singh, 42
Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case
Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time M...