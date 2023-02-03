16 Opposition parties meet in Parliament to step up attack on govt, seek discussion on Adani stock rout

New Delhi, February 3
At least 16 Opposition parties met on Friday morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament and decided to step up their attack on the government, demanding an immediate discussion on the issue of Adani stock rout.
The meeting came a day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the issue and stalled both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.
Various opposition parties have demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored committee investigation into the Adani issue while also seeking a discussion on it in Parliament.
The opposition leaders said they wanted a discussion on the Adani issue, and if not allowed, they would protest inside the House, sources said.
The 16 parties whose leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge are the Congress, DMK, SP, AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena, RJD, JDU, CPIM, CPI, NCP, NC, IUML, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), KC (Thomas), and the RSP.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the opposition demand remained the same. "Only an independent investigation will save LIC, SBI and other institutions forced by the prime minister to invest in the Adani Group," he said.
The Congress has been alleging that the investments made by public sector LIC and SBI into the Adani group have been "forced" by the prime minister.
The government has not responded to the issue so far.
