Modi bats for timely implementation of schemes, vibrant border villages

PTI

New Delhi, February 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to visit border villages to impart a degree of "vibrancy" to sparsely populated regions along the country's frontiers.

Addressing a webinar on the impact of Budget on rural development, the prime minister also called for convergence of efforts to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the announcements made in the Union budget within the given time-frame.

“The Budget has given a clear roadmap for achieving the goal of saturation of government development schemes benefits and how basic amenities can reach cent per cent population,” he said addressing the webinar on the theme ‘Leaving no Citizen Behind’.

He suggested touring border villages and organising tehsil-level competitions in such hamlets to make them more vibrant.

“Can we tour border villages, spend a night there, experience the ambience, study the lives of people staying there? This will bring vibrancy to those regions,” Modi said.

The prime minister also stressed on the need to break silos and make concerted efforts to ensure 100 per cent implementation of schemes such as the PM Aawas Yojana and the Jal Jeevan Mission as well as schemes for rural roads, improving connectivity in north-eastern region and providing broadband connectivity in villages.

He said the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East (PM-DevINE) will ensure the saturation of basic amenities in the region.

