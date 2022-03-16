Assembly elections 2022: Ensured kin of BJP MPs didn't get ticket, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said children of several BJP MPs could not get ticket in the recently concluded Assembly elections because of his intervention.
The BJP retained power in four states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, out of five that went to polls. Several MPs, including Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, had sought ticket for their sons and daughters.
Speaking at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, where he and party chief JP Nadda were felicitated for the party’s victory in the four states, PM Modi asked MPs to fight against dynastic politics, terming it “dangerous for democracy”, according to sources.
It was because of him that children of some MPs did not get ticket in the Assembly elections, the sources quoted the PM as saying.
Modi asked MPs from the five states to identify at least 100 booths in their constituencies, where the BJP got relatively fewer votes and identify the reasons. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...