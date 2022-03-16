Assembly elections 2022: Ensured kin of BJP MPs didn't get ticket, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said children of several BJP MPs could not get ticket in the recently concluded Assembly elections because of his intervention.

The BJP retained power in four states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, out of five that went to polls. Several MPs, including Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, had sought ticket for their sons and daughters.

Speaking at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, where he and party chief JP Nadda were felicitated for the party’s victory in the four states, PM Modi asked MPs to fight against dynastic politics, terming it “dangerous for democracy”, according to sources.

It was because of him that children of some MPs did not get ticket in the Assembly elections, the sources quoted the PM as saying.

Modi asked MPs from the five states to identify at least 100 booths in their constituencies, where the BJP got relatively fewer votes and identify the reasons. —

