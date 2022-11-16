 PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange pleasantries, no word on meeting with Justin Trudeau : The Tribune India

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange pleasantries, no word on meeting with Justin Trudeau

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange pleasantries, no word on meeting with Justin Trudeau

PM Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 Summit at Badung, Bali. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exchanged pleasantries with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. This was the first time the two leaders acknowledged each other since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash that soured Sino-Indian ties.

India beacon of hope: PM to diaspora

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Bali that India was a beacon of hope for the world in the 21st century
  • “There is a huge difference between the pre-2014 and post-2014 India, and that is not Modi. Today, India is working at an unprecedented speed and scale,” he said
  • The PM pointed out that the country held the top spot in digital transactions, global fintech and IT outsourcing
  • He said that “we also proudly remember the Ramayana tradition of Indonesia”. TNS

PM Modi and Xi came across each other at the G20 gala dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. A short video showed Xi approaching the dining table where PM Modi was sitting with his back towards the Chinese leader. The PM got up, turned around and responded to Xi’s outstretched hand with a firm handshake. “They exchanged pleasantries at the conclusion of the dinner,” confirmed sources.

PM Modi also met French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak briefly. There was, however, no word on the much-anticipated meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after the initial spadework was done during a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, at the recent East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh.

While the special G20 sessions took up most of the day, PM Modi has at least eight structured meetings lined up for Wednesday, including the ones with Macron and Sunak.

The PM will have his first structured bilateral after returning from a mangrove forest with Indonesian President Widodo followed by meetings with leaders of Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the UK, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. However, a meeting with Trudeau, which was expected to take place, has not been mentioned.

Ties with Ottawa had recently nosedived in the wake of Sikh radical activities, including the much-publicised referendums that called for the creation of Khalistan. While Canada has publicly maintained that it stands for territorial integrity and sovereignty of India, the radical movement is being promoted by dubious Canadian Sikhs with links to Pakistani deep state.

Before meeting Jaishankar in Cambodia, Joly had made all the right noises about improving ties with India, especially in the economic sphere and alternative global supply chains.

“As India becomes the most populous country in the world, its leadership and influence will only continue to grow, both regionally and globally, and so will the opportunities for Canada, especially for Canadian businesses,” she had said recently in Toronto.

#Canada #China #justin trudeau #narendra modi #xi jinping

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

3
Himachal

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

4
Punjab

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

5
Punjab

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

6
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

7
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

8
Punjab

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

9
Delhi

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

10
Diaspora

'Huge difference' between pre- and post- 2014 India is that of speed and scale: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Don't Miss

View All
44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Watch: Cow slides down snowy hillock in playful manner, netizens amused
Trending

Watch: Cow slides down snowy hillock in playful manner, netizens amused

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Top News

Blast kills two as Russian missiles crosses into Poland, Moscow denies

Blast kills 2 as Russian missiles cross into Poland; Moscow denies

Ukraine suffers heaviest Russian missile volley of war

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert her religion

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert

Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

Trump launches 2024 US presidential run, getting jump on rivals

Trump launches 2024 US presidential run, getting jump on rivals

Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25

Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25

The MSOs asked to furnish the details on the website, digita...


Cities

View All

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Drug hotspots: Addiction rampant in Amritsar district, locals flag easy availability

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

Sudhir Suri murder case: Prime suspect Sandeep Singh's police remand extended

SGPC protests BJP-RSS 'meddling' in Sikh affairs

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

On five-day visit, French experts meet Chandigarh officials

Panchkula bars, eateries to shut by 12 am

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Delhi's air quality poor, likely to improve

Delhi's air quality poor, likely to improve

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert

Shradha Walker case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala taken to spot, 13 body parts found

Punjab pavilion major attraction at trade fair in New Delhi

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as docs protest

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as docs protest

Spl search ops across district; 700-ltr laahan, 280 intoxicating pills seized

Sent on fake visa, Talwara youth in Indonesian jail for 10 months

4 poachers held for hunting wild boar

Dengue cases on the rise, so is indifference towards cleanliness

Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

New company holds first meeting for 24x7 canal water supply project

Residents vent ire against cops for ‘defaming’ Ghora Colony

Let's work together to end drug menace: DGP

4 minor children involved in begging rescued, rehabilitated

All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued

Patiala: 5 arrested in Naib Tehsildar exam 'scam'

2 brothers killed in accident on Patiala-Samana road