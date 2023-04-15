Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves constitution of welfare board for Sikh community

PTI

Jaipur, April 15

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the constitution of a welfare board for the Sikh community, an official release said.

Shri Guru Nanak Dev Sikh Welfare Board will have a chairman, a vice-chairman and five members. It will be administered by the minority affairs department, it said on Friday.

According to the release, the board will execute various work for the social, economic and cultural uplift of the Sikh community. A notification regarding its constitution has been issued by the minority affairs department.

Besides giving suggestions on better implementation of welfare schemes for the community, it will also make suggestions regarding the promotion of employment, art and culture and modernise traditional businesses, it said.

According to the notification, the board will continuously review the participation of the Sikh community in social, economic and educational schemes, difficulties in their implementation and solutions for resolving the difficulties.