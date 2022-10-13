Rights panel chief bats for uniform civil code

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

Pitching for gender equality, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) head Justice Arun Mishra (retd) on Wednesday advocated polity’s movement in the direction of a uniform civil code (UCC).

At a function related to Foundation Day of the NHRC, Mishra stressed that the women could not be discriminated against and deprived of civil liberties and rights under the guise of dharma or customary practices. “It is desirable to move in the direction of a uniform civil code as envisaged in Article 44 of the Constitution. Without gender equality, realisation of human rights will remain a distant dream,” Mishra said.

He observed that a large section of the weaker sections continue to be pinched socially, economically and politically despite the government’s welfare measures for them.

He flagged the need for more schemes for socio-economic development of marginalised sections, and to ensure their greater participation in government’s decision making. “The time has come to clarify that unrepresented classes in services are provided reservation within the reserved category itself to ensure fruits of development percolate down,” Mishra said.

#human rights #National Human Rights Commission