RSS' national executive board meet begins in UP's Prayagraj

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 16

The RSS today began its four-day national executive board meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, where participants will be discussing the expansion work of the Sangh and current issues, sources said.

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the meeting.

On the first day, tributes were paid to some of the prominent persons who passed away recently. They included Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Swaroopanand, Panchpeethadheeshwar Acharya Dharmendra, former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti, comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, industrialist Cyrus P Mistry, archaeologist BB Lal and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

RSS publicity in charge Sunil Ambekar said the event would continue till October 19. Duriing the four-day event, discussions will be held on various issues raised by Bhagwat in his speech on the occasion of Vijay Dashami in Nagpur. The RSS chief had spoken about education in mother tongue, population imbalance and social harmony.

