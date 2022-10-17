RSS' national executive board meet begins in UP's Prayagraj

New Delhi, October 16
The RSS today began its four-day national executive board meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, where participants will be discussing the expansion work of the Sangh and current issues, sources said.
Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the meeting.
On the first day, tributes were paid to some of the prominent persons who passed away recently. They included Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Swaroopanand, Panchpeethadheeshwar Acharya Dharmendra, former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti, comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, industrialist Cyrus P Mistry, archaeologist BB Lal and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
RSS publicity in charge Sunil Ambekar said the event would continue till October 19. Duriing the four-day event, discussions will be held on various issues raised by Bhagwat in his speech on the occasion of Vijay Dashami in Nagpur. The RSS chief had spoken about education in mother tongue, population imbalance and social harmony.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...