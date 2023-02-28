SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court

Chandigarh, February 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea seeking protection against five-day CBI remand.
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked Sisodia to take up the matter in Delhi High Court.
“Just because incident happened in Delhi, you cannot come here; you have your remedies,” SC said.
A special Delhi court had on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate” answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair. Special CBI judge M K Nagpal, on Monday, allowed the plea of CBI seeking custodial interrogation of Sisodia for five days in the excise scam case.
The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.
Earlier this month, the agency had interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the case after taking permission from the judge.
Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is not an accused in the excise policy case.
The CBI had also quizzed AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who is also lodged in Tihar Jail, in connection with the excise policy money laundering case being probed by the ED.
Nair was earlier granted bail in the CBI excise policy case by the court. PTI
#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Justice DY Chandrachud #manish sisodia #supreme court
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations
Sisodia arrested by CBI on Sunday in connection with liquor ...
Punjab Governor Vs AAP govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says Supreme Court
CM is also duty-bound to furnish information sought by the G...
India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter; economy to expand at 7 pc in FY23
NSO revises GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 pc against the ear...
SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court
A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI...
Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed
Security forces cordon off an area at Padgampora village fol...