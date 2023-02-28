SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea seeking protection against five-day CBI remand.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked Sisodia to take up the matter in Delhi High Court.

“Just because incident happened in Delhi, you cannot come here; you have your remedies,” SC said.

A special Delhi court had on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate” answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair. Special CBI judge M K Nagpal, on Monday, allowed the plea of CBI seeking custodial interrogation of Sisodia for five days in the excise scam case.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Earlier this month, the agency had interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the case after taking permission from the judge.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is not an accused in the excise policy case.

The CBI had also quizzed AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who is also lodged in Tihar Jail, in connection with the excise policy money laundering case being probed by the ED.

Nair was earlier granted bail in the CBI excise policy case by the court. PTI

