Parliament session ends early; govt dodged debate on price rise: Opposition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

The Budget Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die today with the Opposition accusing the government of ending proceedings a day ahead of schedule to “avoid a discussion on price rise and inflation”. In fact, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned without the customary valedictory remarks by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Overall, the Lok Sabha registered a productivity of 129 per cent (13 Bills passed) and the Rajya Sabha 99.80 per cent (11 Bills passed). The Rajya Sabha lost nine-and-a-half hours due to disruptions which it made up by sitting for extended hours. Chairman Naidu said, “If only the House had functioned for 10 more minutes, the productivity would have been 100 per cent.” Opposition Benches were pressing for discussion on a host of issues, which Naidu said he did not allow because no prior notice was given. When TMC’s Derek O’Brien said no discussion was allowed on price rise, Naidu shot back saying, “Who is responsible for not allowing discussion to happen?” The Rajya Sabha spent 37.50 per cent of functional time on debates and 23 per cent on government Bills. The working of four ministries (Railways, Development of North-Eastern Region, Tribal Affairs and Labour and Employment) was discussed, 11 Bills were passed and one introduced.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said the session registered an overall productivity of 129%. “Twelve government Bills were introduced and 13 Bills passed. Oral answers were given to 182 starred questions. Members raised 486 matters of public interest under Rule 377,” he said

Opposition MPs criticised the government for ending the session ahead of schedule, accusing it of “running away from discussion on price rise and inflation” which Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi countered by saying “the Opposition requested in the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory to adjourn the House on April 7. I had asked them before the Chairman and they all agreed to adjourn the House due to Ram Navami and other festivals”. Major Bills passed during the Session included the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, the Delhi MC (Amendment) Bill, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, etc. —

