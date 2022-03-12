Share data on crime, Amit Shah tells agencies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asked Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to hold consultations with central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and ensure they were connected with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

Addressing an event to mark the foundation day of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) here, Shah said, “Neither the NIA, nor the CBI or the NCB is connected with the CCTNS. Why FIRs are not shared? Why chargesheets are not shared? The Union Home Secretary should launch an initiative to connect all central agencies with the CCTNS.”

Noting it is very important to have all crime data compiled in order to control crime, the Home Minister said, “A strategy can be prepared when we have a proper analysis of the crime data.”

Shah said one crore fingerprints of criminals had been collected in a central database and if all these were shared with police stations, it would help in apprehending criminals. “Make small video clips on the fingerprint data and make them viral....It will be helpful in catching criminals,” he added.