Sikh youths wielding swords cane-charged in Karnataka’s Bidar

IANS

Bidar, November 9

Karnataka police cane-charged a group of Sikh youths on Wednesday when they got into an argument with them over wielding swords while moving on bikes in Bidar city.

#Sikh youths booked under motor vehicle act by #Bidar police for allegedly creating mischief while on their way to #Hyderabad after #GurunanakJayanthi celebration. At the city circle, they took out swords after cops asked them behave inform cops. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/InlqymAKcp — Charvaka (@NastikaCharvaka) November 9, 2022

According to police, the youths who had come to Bidar to celebrate the Guru Nanak Jayanthi were moving on bikes wielding swords dangerously. They moved bikes rashly endangering public safety.

They continued their act even after being warned by the police. They showed swords to DSP and Police Inspector who tried to intervene and convince them to not do so.

The police, at this point, lathi-charged and dispersed them. The videos of sword wielding Sikh youth, despite being opposed by the police, have gone viral on social media.

Two police constables have suffered minor injuries in the incident. Bidar city houses Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib, a Sikh historical shrine. It was built in 1948 and is dedicated to the first Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Bidar is the home town of Bhai Sahib Singh, one of the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones), who offered to sacrifice their heads and were later baptised as the first members of the Khalsa. Sikhs from all over the country arrive here to celebrate festivals.