Sonia Gandhi flags MGNREGA budget cut, BJP hits back

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Sharpening attack on the BJP-led Centre in Parliament, this time over the job guarantee scheme — MGNREGA, Congress president Sonia Gandhi today accused the ruling party of cutting its budgetary allocations, prompting a sharp response from Union Minister Anurag Thakur who in turn alleged “corruption” in the scheme during the UPA rule.

Asking the government to ensure proper allocation for MGNREGA and payment of wages within 15 days of work, Sonia said, “Poor workers cannot be punished by stopping the money. The MGNREGA, which was mocked by several people a few years ago, gave timely help to crores of affected families during Covid and lockdown and played a positive role in face-saving for the government. Still, constant cuts are being made in the budgetary allocation for the scheme.”

Hitting back, Thakur in turn cast aspersions on the erstwhile UPA government, saying that even the “allocated budget was not utilised” during its tenure. Alleging “massive corruption” in the MGNREGA scheme under the UPA government, “which was weeded out by the Modi government”, Thakur said under PM Narendra Modi geo-tagging of assets created under MGNREGA was introduced.

Cong steps up protest over hike in fuel prices

The Congress on Thursday launched a nationwide protest “Mehangayi mukt Bharat” over fuel price hike with leaders protesting both inside and outside Parliament. Party leader Rahul Gandhi said prices of petrol and diesel had risen nine times in the past 10 days, and the common man had been affected the most.

#MGNREGA #sonia gandhi