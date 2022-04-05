Road ahead more challenging than ever, our resilience under severe test: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet

Says she is working on party reforms, assures to hear leaders at a ‘chintan shivir’ to be called soon

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 5

Seeking to assure cadres of meaningful reforms to make the party battle ready in the times ahead, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday admitted that the road ahead was more challenging than ever before and the collective resilience of Congress persons was under severe test.

She again offered to “do whatever is necessary to maintain party unity.”

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party for the first time since the electoral setbacks in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, Gandhi called for unity and told party MPs that she was working on reforms.

“The road ahead is more challenging than ever before. Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone—it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and society as well,” Gandhi said in the presence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Acknowledging some latent and some vocal intra-party anxieties over repeated election losses, Gandhi said she was very well aware how disappointed the workers were at the recent election results.

“They have been both shocking and painful,” the Congress chief said.

Referring to the recent CWC meet which discussed the party’s performance, Gandhi said she had met other colleagues and was “working on pertinent suggestions to strengthen the Congress”.

Holding a ‘Shivir’ is also very necessary because that is where the views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives will be heard, she assured.

Dedicating a small part of her speech to Congress revival, a pressing challenge with party’s Rajya Sabha numbers plummeting to 29, Gandhi attacked the government for pursuing a divisive agenda and targeting the opposition leaders.

“The divisive and polarizing agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state. History, not just ancient but also contemporary, is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda.  It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice,” Gandhi said.

She alleged that the government continued to target the opposition, its leaders and workers and the full might of the state machinery had been unleashed against them.

“Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation. Such blatant threats and tactics will not frighten or silence us nor will we get cowed down,” the Congress chief said attacking the government for a “precarious situation of the MSMEs, non-fulfilment of promises to farmers, rising fuel prices and delayed MNREGA payments.”

“MSMEs are in a most precarious condition. There is no sign whatsoever that the commitments made to the farmers are going to be fulfilled in any significant manner. Prices of cooking gas and oil, petrol, diesel, fertilizers and other essential commodities have risen to an unbearable limit–and continue to rise,” said Gandhi asking leaders to sustain the recently launched nationwide ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ campaign.

She also took a swipe at the government for taking credit for the Congress ideas noting, “In matters of governance, it is inevitable that some do the real work and lay the foundations while others claim the credit.  I am glad that at least two landmark initiatives of the Congress-led UPA government much criticized by no less a person than the Prime Minister have turned out to be saviours for crores in the last two years.”

Her reference was to the National Food Security Act and Mahatma Gandhi NREGA.

Gandhi also lamented that despite repeated attempts, the opposition has been unable to get the Government to agree to a discussion on the situation on our borders, a discussion that could only have deepened the sense of collective resolve. 

She, however, added with satisfaction the “rediscovery of the principle of non-alignment as a foundational principle of the nation’s foreign policy that was criticized so much earlier.”

Gandhi also called for securing the future of students back from Ukraine and a campaign to prevent government’s so called asset monetization.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Chandigarh

Face masks optional in Chandigarh as Covid cases decline

3
Punjab

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu meets PM Modi, sparks speculation

4
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian

5
Nation

IIT-Kanpur alumnus donates Rs 100 crore to alma mater

6
Punjab

Land dispute: Sarpanch's husband among 4 killed as two groups open fire at each other in Gurdaspur

7
J & K

CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Maisuma; two non-locals shot at in Pulwama

8
Nation

‘Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha’: UP child denied school admission over unusual name on Aadhaar card

9
Punjab

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Excise officials crack down on book shops, slap Rs 2 lakh fine

Don't Miss

View All
Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Top Stories

1-day special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha today

Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt moves resolution staking claim to Chandigarh

1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...

Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab

70 organised gangs with over 500 known members are active in...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to have first crucial meeting with BKU leaders on Tuesday

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet BKU leaders today

The meeting is scheduled in the backdrop of the farmers’ pro...

Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet

Road ahead more challenging than ever, our resilience under severe test: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet

Says she is working on party reforms, assures to hear leader...

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end

The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...

Cities

View All

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Six-storey building goes up in flames in Amritsar

Navjot Singh Sidhu aims to stop exodus of Congress councillors into AAP

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Flyers happy as Doha-Amritsar direct flight resumes

Gurdaspur land dispute leaves four dead, including spouse of sarpanch

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

UT warns private schools against unfair practice

Chandigarh Administration warns private schools against unfair practice of asking parents to buy books at select stores

Chandigarh Excise officials crack down on book shops, slap Rs 2 lakh fine

Chandigarh private schools reopen in full offline mode

Hiccups in school bus service in Chandigarh on first day, parents harried

Chandigarh Administration makes mask optional

13-year-old kidnaps 8-year-old boy after fight, kills him in Delhi's Rohini

FIR over Twitter posts by journalist, news portal on Hindu Mahapanchyat

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Release Sikh prisoners jailed beyond their prison term: Harsimrat

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Jalandhar: Widening of 66ft road on at slow pace, commuters at receiving end

Dalit youth dies in police custody in Jalandhar

JIT accused of non-compliance of RERA order

AAP activist shot at near Mehtan, hurt

Jalandhar: 2 held with 25-kg poppy husk, 250-gm opium

No post-mortem till killers of Cong leader are held: Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu: No post-mortem till killers of Congress leader Mangat Ram are held

Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, 4 held with 2.6-kg opium

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

7,155 students vaccinated in 35 camps at govt schools

Central team reaches Ludhiana for Swachh Survekshan-2022

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

SGPC: Merging Department of Punjab Historical Studies at Punjabi University, Patiala, illogical

Sakshi Sawhney takes over as first woman DC of Patiala

Patiala: Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Illegal advertisements back on roadsides in Patiala

Patiala MC aims to better rankings in Swachh Survekshan-2022