Sri Lankan President to visit India to discuss economic crisis

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

With India unwilling to provide more aid till its previous loans are settled at the Paris Club, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced in Parliament on Thursday that he plans to visit India to discuss the economic crisis.

After bailing out Sri Lanka with a $2.9 billion facility for four years, the IMF has asked the country to start debt restructuring with its creditors, including Japan, China and India.

“We are continuing our talks with India. During my brief meeting with PM Modi in Japan, I conveyed my wish to visit New Delhi to brief them on our situation,” he said while briefing the House on his recent visits to Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines.

“PM Modi has always extended his support to us. I have always appreciated India’s assistance in our crisis. India will continue to extend their support in our rebuilding effort,” he said.

Since the beginning of the year, India has extended nearly $4 billion worth of assistance to Sri Lanka.