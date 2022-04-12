US reaffirms its continued support for India’s permanent membership in reformed UNSC, NSG

Washington, April 12
The Biden administration has reaffirmed its commitment to support India's permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council and New Delhi's entry to the Nuclear Suppliers' Group.
The US also praised India for its significant contributions as a member of the 15-membered apex decision-making body of the UN.
In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the India-US 2+2 ministerial here, the United States congratulated India for its significant contributions as a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2021-2022.
In this context, the US expressed its appreciation for India's leadership as the Chair of the three committees of the Security Council: the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee, the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee and the 1373 Counter-Terrorism Committee, it said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led the Indian delegation for 2+2, while the US side was represented by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken.
“The Ministers reiterated their commitment to work together in close coordination at the UNSC and in international organisations. The US reaffirmed its continued support for India's permanent membership in a reformed UNSC and for India's entry to the Nuclear Suppliers' Group,” said the joint statement.
