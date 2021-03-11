Venkaiah Naidu: National Education Policy-2020 is game-changer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu today said the National Education Policy (NEP) and its thrust on imparting education in one’s mother tongue will revolutionise the country’s education landscape. “The NEP’s emphasis on imparting education in one’s mother tongue will prove to be a game-changer,” Naidu said at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

