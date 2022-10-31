Will restore old pension scheme in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, October 30
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the party would restore the old pension scheme in Gujarat if elected to power in the upcoming polls.
“Congress party's firm promise is fixed job for contract workers, restoration of old pension scheme and timely promotions. Implemented in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as the Congress government is formed in Gujarat,” said Rahul.
The Congress, meanwhile, will undertake 'Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' across five zones of the poll-bound state from Monday.
Gujarat unit chief Jagdish Thakor said 145 public meetings and 95 rallies will be held along the route covering more than 5,400 km.
The yatra will start from Vadgam, Bhuj, Somnath, Vadgam, Fagvel and Jambusar on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities
3,000 youngsters handed over job letters