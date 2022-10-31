Will restore old pension scheme in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the party would restore the old pension scheme in Gujarat if elected to power in the upcoming polls.

“Congress party's firm promise is fixed job for contract workers, restoration of old pension scheme and timely promotions. Implemented in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as the Congress government is formed in Gujarat,” said Rahul.

The Congress, meanwhile, will undertake 'Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' across five zones of the poll-bound state from Monday.

Gujarat unit chief Jagdish Thakor said 145 public meetings and 95 rallies will be held along the route covering more than 5,400 km.

The yatra will start from Vadgam, Bhuj, Somnath, Vadgam, Fagvel and Jambusar on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

