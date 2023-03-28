Won't be emotional: SC on Bilkis Bano case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, Gujarat Government and the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case on a petition filed by the victim. The latter has challenged the premature release of 11 men convicted of raping her and killing her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Noting that there is a gamut of issues involved that needed to be heard in detail, a Bench led by Justice KM Joseph posted the matter for hearing on April 18.

The Supreme Court asked the Gujarat Government to be ready with relevant files related to the grant of remission on the next date of hearing.

The Bench, which also included Justice BV Nagarathna, said it would not be overwhelmed by emotions and would only go by the law. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed Bilkis Bano’s review petition.

However, her separate petition challenging the remission of the sentences of the 11 convicts by the state government remained pending before the top court. The premature release of the convicts had “shaken the conscience of society”, she submitted.

The 11 convicts are Jaswant Nai, Govind Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt and Ramesh Chandana. They were said to have been released due to completion of 15 years in prison, besides their age and behaviour during incarceration.

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped and her three-year-old daughter and 13 others were killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Dahod during riots that broke out in Gujarat after the Sabarmati Express was attacked in Godhra and 59 “kar sevaks” were burnt to death.