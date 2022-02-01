'Zero Sum budget', Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government

New Delhi, February 1

After the presentation of the Union Budget former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that it’s a zero sum budget by the Union Government.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget!" In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi deliberately put the figure 'zero' instead of the letter 'O', criticising the Budget in totality.

He further said, "Nothing for the Salaried class, Middle class, The poor & deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs."

Earlier, Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "India's salaried class & middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic. All round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM & PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India's Salaried Class & Middle Class. #Budget2022" However, the Finance Minister, in some relief to the taxpayers, announced that updated income tax returns can now be filed within two years. But there was no change to the tax slabs.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "The budget has focused on the interests of big business friends of PM Modi. It has not tackled the problems of unemployment and inflation. This budget will only increase the inequality and leave the largest section of our population vulnerable and dependent on handouts." Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi govt is on a destructive path." --IANS

