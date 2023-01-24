11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 23

A day after the tenure of the Municipal House came to an end on Sunday, the office was found marking attendance of employees early morning today. The Municipal Corporation has issued show-cause notice to 11 employees at the water supply wing to submit in writing their reasons for arriving late to the office.

MC officials said the surprise checking as directed by senior administrative officials was conducted by office secretary early in the morning. “The checking was conducted at the property tax and water supply wings to check whether the workers had reached the office on time. The office secretary reached at 9.20 am to mark the attendance,” an official said.

An official said residents who visit the office often complain of absence of officials and workers at office. “This delays work. The MC now wants to ensure proper functioning and ensure accountability of all workers,” the official said.

Another official said while all the employees of the property tax wing were present, 11 employees of the water supply wing were found absent at the time.

Municipal Joint Commissioner Naman Marken said the office has sent show-cause notice to the workers who were found absent today. “They are required to submit a written response as to why they were not present at the office at the official time,” he said.

He further said the MC employees should pull up their socks. “We will carry out these checks frequently,” he added.