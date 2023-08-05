Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 4

Local workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and residents and farmers of Rasulpur Joran village of Sanaur today held a protest outside the residence of AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra here over police inaction in an alleged incident of hooliganism at the village last month.

The protesters said a cousin of Ghanaur MLA Gurlal Singh Ghanaur was responsible for the ruckus created by over 60 people in the presence of police personnel at the village on July 17. He was yet to be arrested. They demanded action in the incident by Sanaur MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra as the village fell in his constituency.

Protesting farmers said they had formed an ‘Insaaf’ committee of the village. “Some men had entered the village on July 17 along with the Ganaur MLA’s cousin and created a ruckus. They brandished swords, fired gunshots and also injured four persons at the village at the behest of the Ghanaur MLA.”

Advocate Prabhjit Pal Singh, an AAP activist, said, “We raised slogans against the Ghanaur MLA. We want Pathanmajra to ensure action and arrest of those responsible for the hooliganism.”

Harnek Singh, state vice-president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta) Bhateri Kalan, said, “The villagers had caught a few men who were handed over to the police. The police also registered a case against them. The villagers and farmers met Pathanmajra, the area MLA who assured action in the regard. But till date, the accused have not been arrested.”

The Ghanaur MLA said 12 people had been arrested in connection with the matter. “Till now, no action has been initiated against the other party. The allegations that I prevented arrests of individuals are fake and baseless.”

The Sanaur MLA said he had supported the villagers and ensured registration of a case against those responsible. “It is sad that they held a protest outside my residence,” he said.

