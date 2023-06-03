Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 2

The district police claimed to have arrested the mastermind of the Rs 40.8 lakh daylight robbery at a Bhatmajra petrol station here on May 29 and recovered Rs 33.73 lakh, besides a car.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force had, in a joint operation with the Fatehgarh Sahib police, yesterday arrested two suspects — Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district — after an exchange of fire at a Kharar village.

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said as per disclosures made by the two suspects and other inputs derived during investigation, it was established that a former manager of the filling station, Vikramjit Singh, a resident of Tangra village in Amritsar district, was the mastermind of the robbery.

She said the police were working on the possibility of suspects having inside information. She said the police traced the location of the mastermind and the Sirhind CIA Staff team arrested him from the Kharar-Kurali road. He was a driving car (PB 02 EG 9992).

She said on his revelation, the police raided his house at Tangra village and recovered Rs 33.73 lakh of loot money. She said during further investigation, more arrests and recoveries were likely to be made.

The SSP said Vikramjit, a contractor, used to take company owned, company operated (COCO) filling stations on contract in the name of “Subedar”. He had recently resigned as the manager of the filling station where the robbery took place.

She said the two other suspects arrested were transporters and were known to Vikramjit. She said Vikramjit was aware of the fact that cash collected over four days was to be deposited at a bank on Monday.

The SSP said it seemed the gang had seven members and the remaining suspects would be arrested soon. Also, recovery of the remaining amount was yet to be made. A case under Section 295, IPC, has been registered against them.