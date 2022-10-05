 From use of digital screens to women artistes on stage, Ramlila sees sea change : The Tribune India

From use of digital screens to women artistes on stage, Ramlila sees sea change

From use of digital screens to women artistes on stage, Ramlila sees sea change

An artiste gets ready ahead of Ramlila performance in Patiala on Tuesday. Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 4

It is an annual custom for many in the city to participate in Ramlila, which culminates with the burning of Ravan’s effigy on Dasehra to mark victory of good over evil.

Over the years, traditional Ramlila has been making way for use of new-age technology and changes in dialogue delivery. Once considered the domain of males, the event has started seeing participation by women.

Using tech

Earlier, we used curtains to present settings. It used to be tiresome. Now, we do it with help of digital screens and lapel microphones, allowing performers to deliver dialogues. Ashish Kaushal, Ramlila Director

The nine-day performance commences on the first Navratra. It takes more than 100 stage artistes, background and management staff and directors, who train and rehearse for nearly two months, to make it all happen.

Performances at Jorian Bhathian Chowk, Ragho Majra grounds and DMW have been drawing audiences from across the city over the years.

Organisers say enactment has undergone a sea change over the years. Varun Jindal, who has been essaying the role of Bhagwan Parshuram at Jorian Bhathian, says: “The time spent in enactment has changed over the years. We were the first to introduce women’s participation in 2015. Earlier, women’s roles were played by men.”

Director Ashish Kaushal, who did his PhD thesis on Ramlila, says use of dialogues has also undergone change. “Earlier, we used poems and sayings that were difficult to comprehend for the common folk. We have switched to content and delivery that is easier to understand.”

“Earlier, we used curtains to present different settings. It used to be tiresome. Now, we do that with the help of digital screens and lapel microphones, allowing performers to deliver dialogues,” he says.

But the use of technology has also increased the expenditure. Organisers say they spend nearly two months collecting funds from their own pockets and general public.

“While some contribute with money, others pay in kind, such as offering services. The management has become costly, as the background digital screen to depict settings costs Rs 10,000 per day,” adds Jindal.

Daksh, another actor who is otherwise a swimming coach, says he is driven by faith. “I have been participating in Ramlila since 2015. We spend over two months training and rehearsing for the event. Funds are raised through donors or collections from residents.”

The two-hour stage performance every night involves breaks at regular intervals, explaining scenes, introducing dignitaries and chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans before they call it the day.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

4
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

5
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

6
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

7
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

8
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

9
World

China keen on importing donkeys and dogs from Pakistan

10
Nation

16-year-old boy killed, two injured as LCD TV explodes in Ghaziabad home

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

Andhra doctor left behind his pets jaguar and panther in Ukraine when war broke out, now wants govt to rescue them

Andhra doctor left behind his pets jaguar and panther in Ukraine when war broke out, now wants govt to rescue them

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Ludhiana man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Catching criminals to reuniting families, Ludhiana PCR staff doing it all

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples