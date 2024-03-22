Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 21

Post Graduate Punjabi Department of Khalsa College and Punjabi Sahitya Sabha organised a poetry recitation competition on the occasion of World Poetry Day. Thirty students from different departments of the college participated in the event.

Harmanjot Singh, a student of BA-III, got the first place, Gurvinder Singh of BA Part-III came second and Vipandeep Singh of BCom-II third. Parsdeep Kaur of BCom-II won the encouragement prize. Prizes were given away to the winners.

Praising the initiative of the department, college Principal Dr Dharminder Singh Ubha said such competitions inspired students to write literature. He said poetry presented human emotions in a very beautiful way. Sharing his life experience, he said poetry made a person sensitive and played an important role in understanding the truth of life. Prof Paramjit Kaur, Head of Punjabi Department, said Punjabi Sahitya Sabha and her department often organised such programmes for students to create a spirit of competition. She inspired students to read more Punjabi literature.

