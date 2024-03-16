Juvenile apprehended on charge of molestation

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 15

The police have apprehended a boy on the charge of molesting a minor girl. The victim told the police that she was a Class 10 student at a government school, adding that in August last year, she became friends with the suspect on the social media. She stated that the suspect took her to his home when she was returning from the school after an exam, adding that the boy had sex with her without her consent and videographed the incident too.

The girl alleged that after the incident, the suspect threatened her to continue physical relations with him or he would post the video online, adding that he continued to assault her until she informed her mother about the matter, who filed a complaint following which a case has been registered under the POSCO Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib