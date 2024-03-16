Juvenile apprehended on charge of molestation

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 15
The police have apprehended a boy on the charge of molesting a minor girl. The victim told the police that she was a Class 10 student at a government school, adding that in August last year, she became friends with the suspect on the social media. She stated that the suspect took her to his home when she was returning from the school after an exam, adding that the boy had sex with her without her consent and videographed the incident too.
The girl alleged that after the incident, the suspect threatened her to continue physical relations with him or he would post the video online, adding that he continued to assault her until she informed her mother about the matter, who filed a complaint following which a case has been registered under the POSCO Act.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well