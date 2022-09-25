Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 24

Ahead of the Navratri festival, the district administration today announced traffic diversions on Mall Road from September 26 to October 4.

All roads leading to Kali Mata Mandir, which is visited by a large number of people on this auspicious festival, would be barricaded.

The administration said they would barricade the road from Fountain Chowk to Kali Mata Mandir near Sheranwala Gate for heavy vehicles. Small vehicles, especially two-wheelers, would be allowed. Similarly, the road from Patiala bus stand to the temple would also be barricaded. On the road from Capital Cinema Chowk to the temple, there would be no vehicular movement.

Similarly, there would be a complete ban on vehicles on the stretch from Sheran Wala Gate to the temple.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up on the temple premises and the nearby places.