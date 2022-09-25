Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Patiala, September 24
Ahead of the Navratri festival, the district administration today announced traffic diversions on Mall Road from September 26 to October 4.
All roads leading to Kali Mata Mandir, which is visited by a large number of people on this auspicious festival, would be barricaded.
The administration said they would barricade the road from Fountain Chowk to Kali Mata Mandir near Sheranwala Gate for heavy vehicles. Small vehicles, especially two-wheelers, would be allowed. Similarly, the road from Patiala bus stand to the temple would also be barricaded. On the road from Capital Cinema Chowk to the temple, there would be no vehicular movement.
Similarly, there would be a complete ban on vehicles on the stretch from Sheran Wala Gate to the temple.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up on the temple premises and the nearby places.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...