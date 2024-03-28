Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 27

A man shot his younger brother dead with his licensed revolver over a property dispute in Bugga Kalan village of Amloh subdivision today.

The police officials said a dispute over property was going on in court between the two — Kuldeep Singh and his younger brother Harbhajan Singh. The police added that Kuldeep shot his younger brother Harbhajan dead at the Bugga Kalan village today.

Police officials said the suspect, Kuldeep Singh was at large, adding that the police would arrest him soon. Police officials added that the victim, Harbhajan’s body was kept at the Amloh Civil Hospital. They said that a postmortem examination of the body would be conducted tomorrow.

The incident has put a question mark on the directions of the Election Commission to deposit arms.

