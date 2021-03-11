Punjabi varsity non-teaching staff protest, allege bias in promotions

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 12

Non-teaching officials of Punjabi University have accused the university administration of promoting junior employees bypassing promotion rules. Members of the A Class Officers’ Association (non-teaching) continued their protest for the second day and later met MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli requesting intervention into the matter.

Kamaljit Singh Jaggi, president of the association, said, “Since beginning, the university has been promoting its employees on the basis of seniority. The senior employees are promoted first and the juniors later on. But this time the university has bypassed the rules and decided to promote assistant registrars to deputy registrar bypassing the seniority list.”

The association members alleged that this time the promotions were done ignoring seniority list. “Those employees who did not have any approach were not promoted while other junior employees have been accorded the promotion. Also, we have been demanding from the university since long that it should hire non-teaching officials on non-teaching posts rather than allocating them to faculty members”, they said.

The employees later met Patiala (Urban) MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and sought his intervention into the matter. They said, “We are holding a protest since Wednesday.”

The university said, “All promotions on posts above superintendent are to be carried out on the basis of seniority-cum-merit. The same process has been adopted in the current promotions.”