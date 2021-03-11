Punjabi varsity non-teaching staff protest, allege bias in promotions

Patiala, May 12
Non-teaching officials of Punjabi University have accused the university administration of promoting junior employees bypassing promotion rules. Members of the A Class Officers’ Association (non-teaching) continued their protest for the second day and later met MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli requesting intervention into the matter.
Kamaljit Singh Jaggi, president of the association, said, “Since beginning, the university has been promoting its employees on the basis of seniority. The senior employees are promoted first and the juniors later on. But this time the university has bypassed the rules and decided to promote assistant registrars to deputy registrar bypassing the seniority list.”
The association members alleged that this time the promotions were done ignoring seniority list. “Those employees who did not have any approach were not promoted while other junior employees have been accorded the promotion. Also, we have been demanding from the university since long that it should hire non-teaching officials on non-teaching posts rather than allocating them to faculty members”, they said.
The employees later met Patiala (Urban) MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and sought his intervention into the matter. They said, “We are holding a protest since Wednesday.”
The university said, “All promotions on posts above superintendent are to be carried out on the basis of seniority-cum-merit. The same process has been adopted in the current promotions.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate
Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) w...
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved