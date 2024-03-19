RGNUL organises one-day seminar on senior citizens

Patiala, March 18
In a concerted effort to address the multifaceted issues surrounding senior citizens and elderly people, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research, North Western Regional Centre, Chandigarh, organised a one-day seminar on the topic ‘Senior citizens and elderly people: Legal, social and ethical perspectives’, on the campus.
Brindpreet Kaur, master of the ceremony, stressed that under the guidance of Prof Anand Pawar, vice-chancellor (RGNUL), and convenor, Manoj Kumar Sharma, associate professor of Law at RGNUL, the seminar provided a platform for robust discussions and insights into the challenges faced by the elderly.
Manoj Kumar Sharma introduced the theme of the seminar. He highlighted the increasing population of elderly people in India, which is expected to reach 319 million by 2050 and the problems associated with it. He stressed the need for strong policy framework and its effective implementation to adequately address the social, emotional and economic issues of senior citizens and elderly people.
Nishtha Jaswal, vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar Law University, Jaipur, was the chief guest on the occasion and she inaugurated the seminar. Her remarks on social justice for elderly people of the country deeply resonated with the audience. Her words encapsulated the urgency of prioritising the wellbeing and rights of the senior citizens, not only within the legal system but also within the broader societal framework.
As the seminar concluded, attendees expressed a collective commitment to advancing policies and initiatives that uphold the dignity, rights and social inclusion of senior citizens and elderly individuals.
