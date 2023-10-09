Sahit Sabha releases book

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 8

The Punjabi Sahit Sabha released a book, “Dilchasap Kahani Dharti Amber Di”, written by Shiromani Punjabi writer and former Principal of Government Mohindra College Vidwan Singh Soni, during a seminar here today. The book is written in Punjabi.

Darshan Singh Aasht, president of Punjabi Sahit Sabha, said the Punjabi language was rich and the department should launch an award for the Punjabi book written in the science genre every year.

Dharminder Singh Ubha, Principal, Khalsa College, was the chief guest on the occasion. He said the role of authors of science books written in Punjabi was very important in the modern era.

Eminent scholar SS Bhatti emphasised the need for innovation in the field of science.